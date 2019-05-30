NBC’s new songwriting competition series, Songland, makes a splash in summer television. According to The Wrap, the new series is the highest-rated alternative summer series debut since June 2017.

Songland airs the same night as America’s Got Talent, the duo of shows delivered the win for the network of the 18-49 demographic and viewers in total. Songland debuted with a 1.2/6 rating and 5.9 million viewers.

The series brings songwriters and producers Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, and Sahne McAnally to work with songwriters with the aim to create the next hit single to be recorded by a guest recording artist. Songland is produced by Adam Levine and is an 11-episode series that delivers a peak into the creative process of songwriting. The winner on each episode has their song recorded and released worldwide by the chart-topping artist.

The first episode featured John Legend as the musical guest and resulted in his new single “We Need Love.” The second episode will feature will.i.am. and is set to air next week. Additional guests will include Charlie Puth, Aloe Blacc, Macklemore, and others.

Songland can be seen on Tuesdays 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episodes are also available online and via the NBC app.