We have seen LeBron James and Dwyane Wade rule the NBA together, now their sons are the new random at Los Angeles’ Sierra Canyon High School. The Los Angeles Times reports the tandem of Bronny James and Zaire Wade will take over the court for their pre-college years.

Bronny taking his talents to Sierra Canyon High reportedly has been “a done deal for at least six weeks” and Zaire will be his new running mate. Bronny is 14, Zaire is 17. Wade is currently attracting the eyes and received an offer from Nebraska. He recently revealed on Instagram he received an offer from DePaul and Rhode Island as well.

The basketball blood of LeBron James also flows in his 11-year-old son Bryce. Bryce will be joining the Sierra Canyon team when he is of age.

According to Bleacher Report, Sierra Canyon was led last year by the tandem of Kenyon Martin Jr. and Scottie Pippen Jr. who won a state title behind a 32-3 record.

Earlier this week Bronny joined Instagram and has already become verified and collected over one million followers.