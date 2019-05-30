Today was NBA Finals Media Day and there were plenty of soundbites to be had. One of the hot topics during the session was the returning Warriors. When asked about putting DeMarcus Cousins back on the court, forward Draymond Green stated it will be a strong place to make his basketball return.

Draymond was asked if Cousins could make an impact when he returns and he had a colorful way of saying it will be difficult.

“It’s kind of like a kid who grew up in the suburbs, then one day you just got dropped in the hood and are told to survive,” said to the San Francisco Chronicle.

This basketball hood will be in Toronto, Canada, with Kawhi Leonard as the boss of the court. For Cousins, it may be a strong setting to return to, but if you ask him, he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m not a quitter,” Cousins said to The Undefeated. “It’s going to take a lot for me to fall. It’s going to take an army and a navy. I am just going to go down fighting.”

The NBA Finals get started Thursday night (May 30), with the Warriors as the heavy favorites.