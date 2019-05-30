The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled to take place in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves will host the 2021 battle between the American and National Leagues for the first time since 2000.

The return of the MLB midseason classic to Atlanta will be the third time the city is the host, however, it will be the first time it will be in SunTrust Park.

“I think this is going to be one of those events that is a defining moment in time for us to showcase SunTrust Park and [adjacent mixed-use development] The Battery Atlanta in front of a worldwide audience,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “To have all eyes on Atlanta and SunTrust Park at that time is something we’re really looking forward to and can’t wait for.

“Short of a World Series game occurring in this ballpark, which we hope will happen very soon, this is the largest event in the world of baseball. This is something every team, every community, every ballpark, wants to have.”

The new stadium is a $600-plus million structure created in Cobb County. The park first opened in April of 2017.

You can check out the announcement of the All-Star game below.