More details surrounding Tech 9’s death have surfaced.

The Philly Voice reports that the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Pennsylvania has determined that he died from an apparent suicide. First Deputy Coroner Alexander Balacki said the cause of death was an overdose of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine found in Benadryl.

The 32-year-old rapper died in March a day before he was scheduled to appear in court for a child pornography case. Additionally, he was reportedly arrested in January for assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter. Tech was charged with indecent exposure and corruption of minors, indecent assault, possession of child pornography, and more. He was released on a $50,000 bond two days after his arrest.

However, news of his legal battles didn’t come up until after his death.

Many Hip Hop heavyweights paid their respects to the late rapper including Tech N9ne, Kendrick Lamar, Lloyd Banks, Meek Mill, and more.

Rest In Peace to the Philadelphia legend Tech 9 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 25, 2019