As we get closer to the release of Toy Story 4 — the new film in Disney Pixar’s animated tetralogy hits theaters on June 21! — more brands are unveiling collaborations to help promote the movie. Similar to the T-shirt capsule made by BAIT that we saw not too long ago, adidas has unveiled a special Ultraboost 19 colorway inspired by fan-favorite character Buzz Lightyear.

This Buzz-themed Ultraboost 19 colorway takes cues from the universe-saving astronaut’s classic spacesuit, complete with green accents, a purple heel cage and white Primeknit upper — each representing hues associated with his armor. Toy Story branding comes into play on the tongue tab, and an actual graphic of Buzz Lightyear can be found on the footbed (seen above). Additional specs include orange detailing to signify the stripes on Buzz’s retractable wings for flight, and it all comes together for a design that’s infinitely beyond dope.

Expect the Toy Story 4 x adidas Ultraboost 19 “Buzz Lightyear” to drop on June 21, or in other words the same day the movie arrives in theaters. More pics below: