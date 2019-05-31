It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from the team over at INAN, the Berlin-based streetwear imprint that dropped a pretty dope Biggie x Tupac capsule collection alongside Chi Modu last summer. Now the brand’s creative director Inan Batman has been tapped by adidas to spearhead a new SPEEDFACTORY City Series thatk kicks off right in the heart of their hometown.

The “Berlin”-themed AM4 CP seen here was designed especially by Inan, who chose a barbed wire-themed print that reflects the history of Germany’s capital when the Berlin Wall separated the city following World War II. The shoe is meant to be worn by those that possess “a spirit not bound by borders,” with the 3D-printed silhouette itself showing off one big progressive step into the future. The black, white and neon green hues displayed with a distorted effect directly represent how, even when surrounded by tough barriers, the beauty of Berlin as a current haven for creativity with always shine through the cracks. Following Inan, fellow local creatives in Milan, London and Paris will also drop exclusive adidas SPEEDFACTORY AM4 sneaker designs in their respective cities in the coming weeks.

Shop the adidas AM4 CP “Berlin” by INAN right now over at FootLocker.eu and the Alexanderplatz location in Berlin, with each pair packaged in a special box featuring a map of Berlin. See the shoe in detail below: