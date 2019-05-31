After Today Abortion Services May Not Be Available in Missouri

If you are a woman that lives in Missouri, your ability to be able to receive abortion services in the state may end in 24 hours.

Planned Parenthood in St. Louis is fighting state legislature to continue its services. CNN reports the annual license expires at the end of Friday (May 31). Without a renewal, Missouri will be the first state in 45 years that will not offer abortions.

Without a renewed license the health center would still be able to provide birth control, STD testing, and treatment, along with cancer screenings.

“This is not a drill. This is not a warning. This is a real public health crisis,” Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.

“Missouri would be the first state in the country to go dark — without a health center that provides safe, legal abortion care.”

Protests have occurred in St. Louis, citing a renewed license would be an attack on rights and is part of the attempt to “restrict abortion access and deny Missourians their right to choose abortion.”

Just last week, governor Mike Parson sign a bill that would ban abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy without exceptions in the cases of rape or incest.