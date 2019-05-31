Troll hard or go home.

The Toronto Raptors certainly came to play against the defending champs and so did their superfan and team ambassador, Drake. The “We the North” ball club grabbed a convincing 118-109 win at home to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Drake served as a catalyst for the Toronto Raptors Game 1 win against the Golden State Warriors. That was a joke, but fans did see some of the best trolling ever from the 6 God. One of the biggest moments came after the final buzzer. As the Warriors headed to the locker room, Drake and Draymond Green traded verbal jabs. It ended with the OVO head honcho calling the former Defensive Player of The Year, “trash.”

Green addressed the short verbal spar during the post-game press conference.

During the game, the rap superstar hit Klay Thompson with the “Hotline Bling” dance moves. The troll extremely calculated and timely because it followed after Thompson received a technical foul for throwing the ball at a referee. Even the 3-time champion chuckled.

Prior to Game 1, Klay Thompson told a reporter that he has been a fan of Drake since high school, but will not listen to any of his R&B chunes during the NBA Finals.

“If it’s one of his soft, R&B songs, I’m gonna skip it because I’m in kill mode right now, said the 5-time All-Star. “I’m trying to get these four games, so I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’, anything along that line.”

One can assume it doesn’t serve as good hype music during pre-game warm-ups. The last act from the 4-time Grammy award winner is his recent Instagram post. Apparently, Drake picked lint from Steph Curry’s hair and is now selling it on eBay. We’ll try to keep the focus on the game, rather than keep up with Drake’s sideline jokes. Game 2 is set for Sunday, June 2nd at 8 pm EST.