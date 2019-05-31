Drake Arrives to Game 1 of NBA Finals in the Jersey of Steph Curry’s Father

The NBA gave a call up to Toronto to speak with the Raptors about Drake’s courtside petty moves. What would Drake do? Up the petty levels.

Aside from a postgame war of words with Draymond Green, Drake got the heat going early by arriving in the jersey of Steph Curry’s father, Dell Curry. The senior Curry played for the Raptors in 2000 and the jersey appears to have been in Drake’s possession for a while because it was signed.

The Undefeated captured the moment Steph’s parents noticed what Drake was wearing, bringing competitive smiles to the faces of both parties.

When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3O3dTzEr3V — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 31, 2019

Drake would take the battle with Curry to Instagram, showing him in the jersey picking lent from Steph’s hair. The Raptors are up 1-0 in the series. Game 2 of The Finals is on Sunday.