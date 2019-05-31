Although we already got the collaborative Nike Air Fear of God SS19 collection back in April, Jerry Lorenzo finally unveils a standalone spring/summer ’19 offering from his popular menswear brand that’s available to cop right now.

So much is packed into this wide selection of gear branded as the Sixth Collection, including outwear, button-down shirts, vests, denim offerings, sweat apparel and a handful of cozy boy swag essentials. The use of plaid is seen heavily throughout the set, extending from oversized shirts to around-the-house bath robes. The rest is constructed over a simple color palette, which is a little hard to decipher given the black & white lookbook featured here. However, the contrasting visuals do make it better to see the detail of the material used in the tailoring process. Comfortable and casual are perfect words to sum up this collection, and it looks like the homie JL knocked it out the park yet again on the design side.

Check for the Fear of God Spring/Summer 2019 Collection right now online, where you can directly shop all the looks seen below: