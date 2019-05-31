Gucci shows off two new colorways for its G-Sync series, the Italian fashion house’s latest line of premium watches available for the SS19 season.

Whether you prefer things crisp and clean like the white translucent timepiece seen below, or with a pop of color like the version above that opts for signature hues, both provide all the specs we’ve come to associate with a high-quality accessory made by a leading luxury brand. In addition to Ronda quartz movement and water-resistance up to 50 meters, both Swiss-made watches are constructed with silver-tone hardware that all pack in together to measure out at 46mm. The rubber strap gives the entire structure a sturdiness and flexibility that’s literally brought together via a pin-buckle fastener. Need a fresh time-teller to flex in this summer? Gucci got it!

The new Gucci G-Sync watches in “Deep Green/Red” and “White” are available now at select retailers, including SSENSE where they’re priced at $610 USD. Check out the latter option in closer detail below: