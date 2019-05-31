Actress La La Anthony, who also stars in the Starz hit drama Power, is slated for a recurring role on Fox’s six-episode summer drama series Beverly Hills 90210, where she will play the wife of original Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green. She is the first non-90210 alum to officially join the cast of the new series.

Beverly Hills 90210 is described as “a serialized drama – with a dose of irreverence — inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot up and running.”

Beverly Hills 90210 is the most highly anticipated new series to come out of the broadcast television earlier this month, with its trailer drawing having the most view than any other show that’s due to drop this summer.

BH90210 is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, and Paul Sciarrotta are co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling, and Garth.

Anthony will play Green’s wife, Shay, a superstar hip-hop/pop star. She is described as the “breadwinner of the family while her Mr. Mom husband watches over their three kids. Shay has become used to being the center of attention, but can still be surprisingly down to earth.”

In addition to her co-starring role on Power, actress/TV personality Anthony is a bestselling author. Her recent TV credits include Star and The New Edition Story. She also recently teamed with Power executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for a new series, Intercepted, which is in development at Starz.