Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” may have been rejected for entry on the Billboard Country charts but it has been accepted almost everywhere else.

One place that it has been included in the trailer of Rambo: Last Blood starring Sylvester Stallone. Both Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus were singing on the Last Blood version, which has been seriously expanded into a cinematic soundtrack.

All these years, I’ve kept my secrets, but the time has come to face my past,” Rambo says in the 1:40 trailer. “And if it comes looking for me, they will welcome death. I want them to know that death is coming and there is nothing they can do to stop it.”

The film’s plot follows Rambo as he travels to Mexico to save a friend’s daughter who has been kidnapped by the Mexican cartel. This will reportedly be Stallone’s last portrayal of the character.

The high-budget action flick, which also stars Adriana Barraza, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Jaenada, and Joaquín Cosío, is slated for release in September of this year.

Check out the trailer of Rambo: Last Blood which comes to theaters on September 20th

