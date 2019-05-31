He played a lovelorn vampire in the epic mid-2000s film saga we all know as Twilight alongside Kristen Stewart, and now Robert Pattinson is sinking his teeth into another film franchise after being officially casted in the coveted leading role for the upcoming Batman reboot.

After giving details earlier this year on the general plot and a ballpark release date for the upcoming superhero flick, director Matt Reeves finally got his prime choice for the role of Bruce Wayne according to Deadline, where it’s being reported that Warner Bros has approved the choice of Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The decision was said to be between Rob and actor Nicholas Hoult — he currently plays Beast in the newly-revamped X-Men film series — and the higher-ups made their choice after a round of meetings that included sitting with audition tapes for both actors.

Here’s how Deadline sums up Pattinson’s overall campaign for the role as Batman:

“Pattinson is a strong choice. He certainly has been at the center of a zeitgest franchise before in Twilight Saga, and he has used the time after to show his chops as an actor in films like High Life, and is starring for Warner Bros in Christopher Nolan’s next film, and just debuted in the Robert Eggers-directed The Lighthouse at Cannes.”

The deal is reportedly being finalized with an official announcement to follow, which includes at least two more films that will each lay out the foundation of how Bruce Wayne becomes one of the greatest superheroes in the DC Universe and comic book history altogether.

