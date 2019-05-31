Any question that the Golden State Warriors are a better basketball team without Kevin Durant went out the window during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After a Game 1 loss to the Raptors, Yahoo Sports reveals Kevin Durant could be ready for Game 4.

Prior to the opening of the series Head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Durant was cleared for on-court activities. Game 3 is a possibility, but reporter Chris Haynes states “game 4 is the most logical option.”

Coach Kerr revealed that Durant has had about three of four days of work back on the court and is need of going through a full practice before he can hit the floor in the highly competitive series.

In game 1, the Raptors won 118-109 behind a monster game from Pascal Siakham where he shot 14-17 for 32 points.

Durant will likely be a major boost if he can return at the minimum a percentage of who he is on the court. So far in the postseason, Durant has averaged 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.