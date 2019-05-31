WWE Champion Kofi Kingston returned home to Ghana and received a hero’s welcome. As soon as Kingston got off the plane, he was swarmed by excited fans and according to TMZ, he is slated to meet with the country’s president later on in the week.

The wrestler was born Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. The current WWE Champion arrived in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Thursday to a warm welcome from fans and members of the government’s 2019 Year of Return Steering Committee.

Kofi paid a courtesy call on the President of Ghana H.E Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to present his world title belt to the presidency.

According to him, he considers this “Year of Return” as a unique opportunity for him to make a historic visit to Ghana at the height of his wrestling career.

The 37-year-old professional wrestler will also be at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Kingston, who moved to the United States at the age of two, is back in Ghana this week for the first time in 26 years. He admits he could have done more to immerse himself in Ghana’s culture but is desperate to make up for the lost time.

“To go back and reconnect with my roots is important. And now to go back as WWE champion, it means so much more … to be able to go and talk to kids and provide a sense of motivation and inspiration is so powerful.”

Kingston has teased the idea of returning to Ghana for a while now but it appears his decision was put into overdrive after his uncle sent him a video of a Wrestlemania viewing party he held. His uncle still lives in Ghana and it was obvious that his people were appreciative of his huge accomplishment.

“This video is a reminder of why we do what we do: to lift spirits and inspire others. I am so grateful to be in a position to do so,” Kofi wrote. “Last time I was in Ghana was in 1994. I think it might be time to go back and visit.”