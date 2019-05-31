The agency bidding war for Zion Williamson is now over. CAA agency announced Thursday morning that likely No. 1 overall pick Williamson signed with the company. Austin Brown and Lisa Joseph-Metelus will represent him, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Not only is Williamson expected to go No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, but a massive bidding war is underway for his first shoe deal.

CAA Sports represents plenty of notable clients in the sports industry, including Paul George, Chris Paul, D’Angelo Russell in the NBA and other stars in different sports.

LeBron James was also represented by CAA for the first nine years of his career, parting ways with his agent Leon Rose in 2012 to become his childhood friend Rich Paul’s first client upon starting Klutch Sports.

In his one season with the Blue Devils, Zion averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 68.0 percent from the field. As a result, Williamson was named the Naismith College Player of the Year.

Since the end of his collegiate season at Duke, Williamson’s only statements have been of his own, as well as his stepfather shortly after the NBA Draft Lottery — now he will have an agent to speak for him, as well as negotiate the kinks of a multi-year contract.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the first overall pick in the draft which means Zion will most likely be headed to Louisianna to start his career. With the NBA draft just a few weeks away, finding an agent to represent him, couldn’t have come at a better time.