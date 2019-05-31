After premiering his new single a few days ago on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show through Apple Music, Trippie Redd now gives us the official music video for his first 2019 single titled “UNDER ENEMY ARMS.”

Redd’s first official drop of the year is expected to pop up on his upcoming sophomore album, currently going by either ! or Immortal. The video was directed by Christian Breslauer, and shows Redd getting real cinematic on a “Black Joker” type of vibe. From campaigning to be America’s First President of Trap to landing in a battlefield for a gory gun fight, the visual element alone deserves props for art direction. The Ohio-bred MC keeps it fresh on the fashion tip as well, and it all seems to be intentional given that he told Zane during their interview, “I’ve pretty much got the concepts for lots of videos and shit. I’m trying to be visual with this one.” The step-up on a cinematic level is already a move in the right direction, and the song itself is a turn-up that may give it a placement on the charts in the very near future. Not a bad way at all to make an entrance back into the game.

Watch the music video for “UNDER ENEMY ARMS” by Trippie Redd above, and we’ll keep you all updated on a solid date for the upcoming project.