After already keeping the classic trend going with an All Over Checkerboard Pack released earlier this month, Vans Vault decided to cap off May 2019 with one last drop that utilizes the brand’s go-to print for a proper Summer 2019 release.

Focusing in on the OG Authentic LX, the new “Checkerboard” Pack constructs the silhouette in a suede/canvas upper offered in red, blue, black and brown hues. The overall design places the checkerboard at the toe and via a strip on the heel, with the tongue and quarter panels presenting a more solid-based color theme. Crisp white laces are included for each of the four iterations, and the tonal stitching adds a small-yet-noticeable style detail that brings in a classic touch right along with the waffle rubber outsole. If you can’t get enough of the box-based print in your personal wardrobe, Vans is making sure you don’t run out of options in the least bit.

Cop the Vans Vault OG Authentic LX “Checkerboard” Pack in any of the four colorways right now for $65 USD at select retailers, including Feature who provided the imagery seen here: