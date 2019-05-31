If you are in Chicago between May 31 and July 28, 2019, you can stop by the NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh.

The union of Nike and Abloh have created the center to empower youth through the physical and cultural energy of Chicago in an effort to change the city and world with sport. Available at the Re-Creation Center will be workshops, giveback programs, exclusive product, and local influential forces.

To celebrate the opening of the Re-Creation Center, Abloh brought in Chicagoans, Keke Palmer, Ibn Jasper, Don C, Common, and Cappie Pondexter to speak to students from the two areas schools, which he graduated. In addition to the Chicago stars, Travis Scott represented Houston while speaking on the connection of both hubs as “second cities” and the importance of empowering where you come from.

“It’s a way to contribute to the local creative community,” says Virgil. “I see it as a place to experiment under the context of sport and creativity.”

One of the components of the NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center will be a Mentorship Program featuring Chicago creators hand-picked by Abloh. The mentorship program will bring in 10 Chicago-area creative for an eight-week experience Abloh and the selected team of creatives, providing their expertise. Those creators contributing include Chuck Anderson (Graphic Design), Paul Octavious (Photography), Alyx Harch (Fabric Design), Thomas Kelley and Carrie Norman (Brand Identity) and Ann Lui and Craig Reschke (Architecture).

There will also be a Reuse-a-Show Program that reuses worn-out athletic shoes by turning them into Nike Grind. Nike Grind will then be used to build a basketball court for the community, designed by Abloh, for the Chicago community in advance of NBA All-Star 2020.

The NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh opens from May 31 to July 28 at 673 N. Michigan Avenue. NikePlus members can connect with the facility digitally by using the SNKRS app to experience The Re-Creation Center and receive exclusive product drops and sign up for the workshops.