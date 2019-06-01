Sydney Wilson did something that has never been done before.

The 14-year-old played elite soccer, ran track and was the captain of her school’s robotics team. But instead of preparing to attend high school in the fall like most kids her age, Wilson will make history by becoming the youngest student to ever attend Spelman College.

This incredible Atlanta teenager just became the youngest student ever admitted to Spelman at 14 years old!! We’ll introduce you to the brilliant Sydney Wilson on @wsbtv at 5! https://t.co/dwdUgK0ckG pic.twitter.com/fGXaTqrTMw — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 23, 2019

Wilson attends The Wilson Academy, a private school in Stonecrest, Georgia, founded by her father, Byron Wilson.

Sydney Wilson remained a straight-A student while taking advanced high school courses. Her grades wowed colleges that began offering scholarships when she was 13 years old. She eventually chose Spelman after the school sent her an acceptance letter weeks before she turned 14.

“I’m excited to be a part of the sisterhood and excited to challenge myself,” Wilson said. “I want to learn more about biology and indulge in Black culture. I want to see different Black people from different areas. And I just want to know more about Black America.”

Ingrid Hayes, vice president of enrollment management at Spelman, released a statement expressing their eagerness to welcome Wilson.

“This is the first time in recent memory that we have had an admitted student this young,” Hayes said. “Sydney has shared with us that she intends to enroll. We are excited to welcome her to campus in the fall, along with the rest of the incoming class.”

Wilson is a testimony showing black girl magic is real, no matter what age you are.