NBA draft prospect Ja Morant is reportedly set to undergo minor knee surgery Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant will have his right knee scoped to remove a loose body. The procedure shouldn’t have Morant out for long, as he is expected to be fully recovered in three-to-four weeks.

The Murray State guard is viewed as a lock to go 2nd in the 2019 Draft, right after Duke freshman Zion Williamson. Unlike Zion, Morant decided to sign an endorsement deal with Nike right from the jump, instead of weighing his options at the onset of his NBA career. The difference is: Zion Williamson is being advised to hold out for a “signature sneaker” in negotiations.

Per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Grizzlies “told interested parties” at the combine that they will select Morant if he is available at the second spot.

The multi-talented point guard put up massive numbers as a sophomore at Murray State last season, averaging 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, making him the first Division I player to average 20 points and 10 assists in a single season since assists became an official stat in 1983-84.

With such a short recovery estimate — Summer League doesn’t start until July 5 — Morant likely wouldn’t have to miss anything beyond a perfectly healthy walk to the podium at the draft.