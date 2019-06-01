11 people were killed and six more were injured at a mass shooting in Virginia.

The mass shooting occurred at 4 p.m. at the Public Works building at the Virginia Beach’s Municipal Center. The shooter was stated to be a current and longtime employee, he was also killed at the scene.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbor, colleagues.”

Police chief James Cervera revealed the shooter was killed by returned fire with an officer. CNN reports the gunman was a “disgruntled employee” and categorized as a public utilities worker.

“This is just a horrific day. And a lot of people are on the scene here,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. “Just our thoughts are for the victims and families. We’re working with our law enforcement, first responders, our folks at the hospital and just making sure we take care of everybody right now.”

The shooting in Virginia Beach is considered to be the deadliest U.S. mass shooting since November of 2018.