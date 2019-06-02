DaBaby is Selling a T-Shirt With His Knockout Punch on It

DaBaby is one of the hottest names in the game and is prepped for a crazy summer.

Last week, a local Charlotte rapper named Cam Coldheart tried DaBaby in the Louis Vuitton store before being left bloody and his pants around his knees.

Since the incident, Coldheart has continuously discussed the incident on social media. DaBaby isn’t about the talking. He hit Instagram and showed a special edition shirt that he is selling, which depicts Coldheart slumped on the floor outside of Louis Vuitton after receiving the blow. In the background, a store employee mentions the belt, which Coldheart originally stated he was in Louis for. The shirt carries the caption “I’m Da Truth.”

DaBaby states the shirt is on sale. You can see it below.