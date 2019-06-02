No matter what you saw after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green and Drake are still friends.

The two made headlines by verbally sparring with each other after the Golden State Warriors Game 1 loss to the Toronto Raptors. In a press conference after the game, Draymond left it simply as “It is what it is. He’s a fan. He talks and it gets more attention because he’s Drake.”

Off the court, he is a fan and a friend. NBC Sports reports Drake, Draymond, fellow Warrior Alfonzo McKinnie and several others linked up at The Cactus Club Cafe. Green and Drake chatted, but no details were disclosed.

Showing that everything is all good between the two, Draymond strolled the streets of Toronto in a red OVO-branded Jordan hoodie.

Draymond wearing a Drake sweatshirt while walking around Toronto. He trying to be the next Warrior to get his number tattooed on Drake’s arm?

(via @Money23Green) pic.twitter.com/Qbq4XnfALK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 31, 2019



Game 2 between the Raptors and Warriors is Sunday.