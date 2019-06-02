While some selected activations and events are premium and will be ticketed, the majority of the festival is free to the public. All events offer the general public a full spectrum of performances and activations that engage and educate the community about the arts, music, fashion, sports, business, technology and crucial policy concerns such as criminal justice reform.

For over 30 years, The Source Magazine has been the Bible of Hip-Hop. For the past six years SOURCE360 has become more than a festival and hub of creative performances, but a gathering of national entertainment and civic influencers, artists and entrepreneurs ready to assess the state of Hip-Hop, discuss issues influencing the culture and provide opportunities for multi-generational Hip-Hop leaders to discuss the changing state of Hip-Hop and ways to bridge the gap between the young and old, locally and nationally.

The Source invites you to participate in our “Road to 360” countdown starting this month. Join us, spread the word and and participate in helping us create another legendary conference and festival.

For more information on SOURCE360, contact [email protected] thenorthstargroup.biz and please visit www.thesource.com and www.thesource360.com. Join the conversation at #SOURCE360 on IG, Twitter & Facebook. More Details To Follow!!!