An Ex-Employee of R. Kelly Tells Grand Jury There Are More Underage Sex Tapes

Evidence is continuing to mount against R. Kelly as a former employee states there are more tapes of his sexual misconduct in existence.

The employee told a grand jury this past Thursday the “Ignition” hitmaker often recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with underage girls. According to TMZ the tapes were believed to be kept as “trophies” and are now in the possession of federal authorities.

The testimony which mentioned the tapes occurred in the Northern District of Illinois court. The employee also mentioned at one point having a tape but was paid a large sum of cash to hand it over. That tape is now with Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx.

The ex-employee also confirms staff members around R. Kelly would assist in recruiting the young girls.

R. Kelly is due back in court on June 6 on the new charges that were brought against him last week.