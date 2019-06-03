A$AP Ferg is no stranger to partnering up with brands, as we saw last year with his work alongside adidas and more specifically his limited-edition G-SHOCK GA-110 collab. Now, the Harlem-bred MC representing for A$AP Mob is pulling up on a fresh set of wheels thanks to an upcoming partnership with Redline Bikes.

Unveiled today for World Bicycle Day (June 3), the new collaborative deal will include a RL 275 A$AP Ferg x Redline bike and specially-designed merch to match. For the “Plain Jane” rapper, this union comes as somewhat of a full-circle moment being that his first bike was actually made by Redline. This one is probably bigger than the bike from his childhood memories, sporting three-inch-wide tires, 27.5 plus size two-tone rims, slack forks and Tektro mechanical disc brakes. The custom PANTONE 394 fade to matte black finish is an added bonus that gives the throwback aluminum frame a look as vibrant as Ferg’s signature rap style. Could a debut at X Games be in the future plans of the Trap Lord? Rapper-turned-BMX-pro could definitely be a dope transition!

The new RL 275 A$AP Ferg x Redline bike will drop on June 14 for $799. Learn more about the specs over at RedlineBicycles.com, and peep a few shots of the bike below: