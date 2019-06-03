Cardi B Brings Out Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Blueface and More at Summer Jam 2019

Dripped in a sparkling yellow two-piece, Cardi B took the stage at Summer Jam for a star-studded performance. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has racked up a plethora of Billboard hits over the past few years. Since the release of “Bodak Yellow” her notoriety has only increased to mega-star status. During her first full set on the Summer Jam stage, she spread the love to a number of her recent collaborators. Although the weather tried to stop the party, it did not succeed in doing so.

During her big performance, Bardi made history. She called on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform”Old Town Road.” The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for multiple weeks and does not look to lose momentum anytime soon.

The Bronx native surprised the MetLife Stadium audience when Blueface joined her to perform one of the year’s biggest hits “Thotiana.”

As you can expect, the entire tri-state crowd went into a Bust Down dance bonanza. The California rapper made his Summer Jam debut when he shut down the Hot 97 Festival stage earlier in the day, only to return to the main stage in front of thousands.

City Girls’ Yung Miami, joined Cardi on stage for her Summer Jam debut. She also blessed the festival stage and made a cameo when Migos brought her out to perform “Act Up.” The song is now City Girls’ first platinum plaque

Pardison Fontaine took the stage as well. The “Back It Up” rapper earned co-writing credits on Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The album went on to win the 26-year-old femcee her first Grammy.