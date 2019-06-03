The 2019 BET Awards are later this month and Cardi B, Lil Nas X and more are slated to hit the stage.

The 2019 edition of the awards show will feature Regina Hall as your host. In addition to B and X performing, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Mustard, Billy Ray Cyrus, City Girls, Lizzo, Lucky Daye, Lil baby, and Kiana Lede are all included in the first round of performers announced for the evening.

“The BET Awards stage has become synonymous with powerful and groundbreaking performances that are authentic and bold, celebrating the influence and power of black culture,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET in an official statement.

Cardi B leads all BET Awards nominees with 7 nominations, followed by Drake at 5. Beyoncé, J. Cole and Travis Scott each have four nominations apiece.