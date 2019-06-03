Following an ongoing range of drops in the past, including a clean One Star Collection and a colorful Chuck 70 collab both released in Fall 2018, Converse and Carhartt WIP are back once again to deliver a military-inspired set of kicks for the new season at hand.

Returning to the Chuck ’70 silhouette, this joint release sees the shoe decked out in a “Brown Duck” colorway and a more standout “Camo Olive” iteration. The upper on both options is constructed from classic canvas, complimented further by crisp white laces and a matching midsole. Switch-ups on the detailing between the two are minor but rather noticeable, like the black piping featured on the camo-themed colorway compared to the brown coloring on the opposite option. Co-branding on the tongue and insoles are found on both, and ultimately you’re left with two really good choices if it’s about that time to start getting your summer kick rotation in order.

Shop the new Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck ’70 collection starting this Thursday (June 6) exclusively via Carhartt WIP stores and online. Get a better look at the “Brown Duck” and “Camo Olive” colorways below: