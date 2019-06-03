Every time Drake comes to an NBA Finals game is looking to make a statement. His trip to Game 2 was no different as he trolled injured Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant.

Drake showed up to Game 2 ins a Home Alone hoodie with the character Kevin McCallister on the back. The hoodie carried the caption “KEVIN?!?!?!,” a hat-tip to the rumors that Kevin Durant could soon be returning to the Warriors.

Unfortunately for Drake and his Toronto Raptors, the Warriors evened up the series at one after a game-clinching three from Andre Iguodala. The series will now shift to Oakland for Game 3.