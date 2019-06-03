JAY-Z now holds the title of being Hip-Hop’s first billionaire.

A new report from Forbes details Mr. Carter’s fortune, detailing he has risen to the top of the money ladder by investing in real estate, companies, art, liquor, and his successful music career.

Forbes details business moves from HOV to include selling Rocawear clothing for $204 million in 2007, partnering with Bacardi on the co-ownership of D’Usse, owning Armand de Brignac, which is valued at $310 million and an additional $220 million in cash and investments. TIDAL is currently valued at $100 million, Roc Nation and his catalog at $75 million a piece, and more ventures to amass his fortune.

The Forbes report details an encounter with Warren Buffett, in which he details spending time with JAY-Z. “Jay is teaching in a lot bigger classroom than I’ll ever teach in. For a young person growing up, he’s the guy to learn from,” he shared.

You can view the breakdown of Hov’s billi below and check out the full details on Forbes here.