The Toronto Raptors lost game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors despite Kevin Durant being out and Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney getting injured during the game.

A clutch three from Andre Iguodala sealed the game and when the Warriors returned to the locker room they ran into Drake and let him have it.

Durant in street clothes and Thompson wrapped in ice from a pulled muscle engaged in a shouting match with Drizzy in the tunnels of the Scotiabank Arena.

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant share a few words with @Drake post-game. “See you in the Bay, Aubrey.” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ZNntwIaWuh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 3, 2019

“See you in the bay, Aubrey. Bum ass,” Thompson said to Drake. He would then follow up and state the win would have been “light work” had he not got injured.

What did Drake reply with? “It’s 1-1.”

The 1-1 may feel like 0-2 in actuality. The Warriors did what they needed to do and steal home court on their way back to Oracle Arena. DeMarcus Cousins was the vital playmaker that the Warriors needed in his return to the starting line-up and now there is the lingering possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the floor. In other words, the Raptors needed both home games to feel a little comfortable.

Game 3 in Oakland goes down on Wednesday.