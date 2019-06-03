During the NBA Finals pregame show, all the attention of the on-court action diverted to the arrival of President Barack Obama.

The 44th President of the United States was spotted walking through the tunnels of ScotiaBankArena before with Toronto Raptors General manager Masai Ujiri. What cameras would soon pick up is a meeting between Obama and Raptors celebrity superfan Drake.

As the two shook hands and embraced, Obama let out a friendly “Are you behaving yourself?” before both departed to the court.

The 6ix God wasn’t the only person who got to meet with President Obama. On his way to the court, Stephen A. Smith and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and presumably had an encounter with Doris Burke.

Just had the pleasure of meeting the man himself: @BarackObama is in the house at the game. Asked if I needed to calm down. He said: “Nope! It’s working for you. Run with it!” No reason for me to go against HIS advice.#Haaaaaa — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 3, 2019

The Raptors faithful showed a ton of love to the former President, giving him a standing ovation and MVP chants.