Basketball culture in Paris always comes full circle with the annual Quai 54 streetball tournament, now celebrating its 15th anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, Jordan Brand is debuting a full-range capsule collection to celebrate the Afro-French culture on the courts that’s been steadily growing as a worldwide phenomenon for over a decade.

The core of this collection lies in its vibrant color palette, featuring a mix of yellow, green, red, blue, black and white. The sneakers that make up the footwear portion include the Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 1 Mid and a Jordan Jumpman Diamond Mid, each displaying a primary black & white colorway accentuated by the previously-mentioned hues. The apparel is where the colors really pop, which includes T-shirts, jerseys, shorts, headwear and socks. The color-blocking effect is both on-trend and accurately represents the energy each tourney evokes year after year, and any collab that has a lookbook where Black faces are represented in such luminosity is A-OK in our book.

The Quai 54 x Jordan 2019 capsule collection was available exclusively via the Nike App and as a Members Exclusive drop online, but a wider release is expected to arrive this Saturday (June 8). Check for the official tournament to run from June 22 to June 23 in Paris, with tickets currently being sold here. More lookbook shots below: