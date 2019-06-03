Run The Jewels Tease Their Best Work Ever After Recording at Rick Rubin’s Studio

Run The Jewels is back to work and this time they have the assistance of Rick Rubin.

The duo of El-P and Killer Mike recently shared on Instagram a photo from Rick Rubin’s yard, thanking him for allowing them to record in his studio.

The duo is believed to be working on their forthcoming album titled Run The Jewels 4. The most recent news regarding the release comes via a newsletter, promising a higher level of work than previously released.

“We’ve been going hard on RTJ4 and have a genuine excitement to share new music with you all,” RTJ said. “We stand behind our statement that this record is going to punch you in the fucking face and burn everything in its path. We thank you for your continued patience as we put together what we believe will be our best record yet.”

The last release from El-P and Killer Mike came in December of 2018. You can see the picture from Rick’s house below.