Soulja Boy has been behind bars for a little while but he will not let that stop his 2019. After having the self-proclaimed biggest comeback of 2018, Big Soulja is looking to repeat for this year once he gets out.

Talking to his fans, Soulja phoned from Los Angeles County Jail for a video to be placed on his Instagram. The post was captioned “To all my Fans,Friends , & family, luv yall & thanks for supporting me always. I’ll be home soon.”

In the call Soulja Boy thanked the fans who have been writing letters and stated that jail can’t hold him down, along with he will be going on tour.

“Reporting live from the L.A. County Jail. I’m just letting all my fans know I’m finna be home real, real soon,” Soulja said. “The biggest comeback of 2019 continues. It’s going down. The album on the way. The shoes on the way. The movie on the way.”

Soulja Boy was sentenced to 240 days in county jail after he was arrested in April. Leading to his sentence was a failure to complete his court-mandated community service along with rounds of ammunition being found at his home. Just before the arrest, one of Big Soulja’s ex stated he was holding her captive in his garage.

You can check out Soulja Boy’s message below.