The boxing world was shocked when Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua was defeated by Andy Ruiz Jr. The loss from Joshua chopped one head off the three-headed heavyweight division stars of he, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The latter of those names had something to say about it.

Taking to Twitter after the fight, the Bronze Bomber blasted Joshua with “He wasn’t a true champion.” Wilder, who many fans have stated picked fights more convenient, also added, “now we know how as running from who!!!!”

He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!#TilThisDay — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 2, 2019



Tyson Fury also sounded off on the result of the fight, however, he was a little bit more civil in his response.

We have our back and Forth's but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again 👊🏼 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019



Upcoming monster fights in the heavyweight division include Deontay Wilder taking on Luis Ortiz in a rematch. Wilder reportedly also has a fight with Fury, a rematch from their classic last year, on the horizon.