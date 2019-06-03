The boxing world was shocked when Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua was defeated by Andy Ruiz Jr. The loss from Joshua chopped one head off the three-headed heavyweight division stars of he, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The latter of those names had something to say about it.

Taking to Twitter after the fight, the Bronze Bomber blasted Joshua with “He wasn’t a true champion.” Wilder, who many fans have stated picked fights more convenient, also added, “now we know how as running from who!!!!”


Tyson Fury also sounded off on the result of the fight, however, he was a little bit more civil in his response.


Upcoming monster fights in the heavyweight division include Deontay Wilder taking on Luis Ortiz in a rematch. Wilder reportedly also has a fight with Fury, a rematch from their classic last year, on the horizon.