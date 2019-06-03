Fresh off a show-stopping performance at Governors Ball, Tyler, The Creator, is ready to hit the road with his new album.

Taking to Instagram, the IGOR rapper announced his forthcoming tour, which will be supported by Jaden Smith, Blood Orange, and Goldlink.

The tour will touch Chicago, New York City, London, Atlanta, Houston and more between very late August and October. Tickets are available this coming Friday.

Check out the dates and the details of the tours below.