This week marks 35 years since the classic sci-fi comedy Ghostbusters was released in theaters, launching a franchise that would go on to include a cartoon series, video games, action figures and even theme park attractions amongst other things. As a way to thank our favorite fictional parapsychologists for their duties, BAPE is releasing a full capsule collection that puts all types of ghoulish graphics on a set of apparel and footwear.

The collaborative set features T-shirts, a jacket, accessories and yet another return of the popular BAPESTA sneaker in crisp white and a fully-red option as well. The graphic prints include common motifs we’ve come to associate with the Ghostbusters brand, like the classic ghost going through a no symbol sign logo and an animated version of the Ecto-1. There’s also a tee that pays homage to Slimer, and Baby Milo pops in as usual to add a touch of signature style as well. The jacket comes in khaki, and is inspired by those jumpsuits worn by the OG Ghostbusters crew in the film. The two BAPESTAs are decked out in usual fashion, complete with trademark patent leather uppers. The added bonus is the design on the heel, which borrows the same Ghostbusters/Baby Milo-infused logo seen on the tees.

A portion of the BAPE x Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary capsule collection will drop for the film’s official anniversary this Saturday (June 8) exclusively at BAPE LA, followed by a wider release at A Bathing Ape retailers and online on June 29. Get a full look at what’s included below: