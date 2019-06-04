Birdman and Juvenile reunited for a collaborative album titled Just Another Gangsta in March. Now as the summer approaches, the duo plans to release a sequel in the very near future.

The Cash Money Records stalwarts have announced a new LP, which is fittingly named Just Another Gangsta 2. The project is scheduled to drop on July 12.

“@juviethegreat @birdman new album JAG 2 coming July 12 it’s gonna be a hot summer,” Juvenile wrote on Instagram

Their first project together, Just Another Gangsta, marked the first time Juvenile’s released an album for Cash Money in over 15 years. The multi-platinum selling rapper became the first superstar of Cash Money when he released his major label debut 400 Degreez. His classics tracks “Ha,” “Back That Azz Up,” and many others launched Cash Money from a local label in New Orleans to global success. The success of Juvenile paved the way for Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj to follow. He eventually left because of contractual issues. He re-signed with Birdman and Cash Money in 2014.

While the news made waves on social media, no tracklist or singles for Just Another Gangsta 2 have been revealed as yet. However, Birdman and Juvenile recently released a video for their previous album’s standout cut “Broke.”

We’ll have more as the story develops.