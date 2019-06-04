All That is returning to the small screen and Chance The Rapper took to social media to tease what is presumably the theme song for the reboot.

The Chicago rapper posted a Thriller video with the choir-inspired rendition of the popular opening song. The song features Chano encouraging viewers to stay tuned in to the series for a half hour while telling parents to “fall back.”

The original, beloved introduction featured TLC.

Comedian Vena E., better known as Pretty Vee, teased an entire All That soundtrack while thanking Chance The Rapper for “being a supporter of my creativity and comedy.”

The reboot is set to premiere on June 15th. Original cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server will make appearances on their respective segments such as Good Burger, alongside some young comedians.

Similar to the original series, the show will feature a musical guest. The Jonas Brothers is set to appear on the first episode.

The show is executive produced by All That alumni, Keenan Thompson, who is also now the titan at SNL.