Daniel Craig is playing James Bond for a fifth and presumably final time with 2020’s James Bond 25, but who will take over once Craig says goodbye?

A number of names have been mentioned, one of which is Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. Speaking to Variety, Hemsworth said he’s open to the idea of playing the super-spy in a future movie. He also likes another actor for the role: Idris Elba.

“My vote would be Idris [Elba],” he said. “I think he’d give it a different sort of swagger, too, and each time someone new comes into the role, I think you’ve got to offer up something different.”

In 2016, Elba said he thought he was “too old” to play James Bond, also stating that no one from the production team had approached him. But in 2018, Training Day director Antoine Fuqua said he spoke with Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli about the possibility of a non-white actor playing 007.

Broccoli told him that “it is time” for a more progressive casting decision, and that it “will happen eventually.” Fuqua also said Elba was a frontrunner for the role. “Idris could do it if he was in shape,” Fuqua said. “You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Elba is certainly a fan favorite to take over from Craig. The two actors had even lampooned all the speculation when they crossed paths at the last Golden Globes. A UK poll recently named him the country’s top choice to be James Bond No. 7 as well, while 52% of Americans say they would accept a black actor as the character.