D.C. native Goldlink has released his single “Joke Ting,” featuring Ari PenSmith followed by “Zulu Screams.” He also announced he will have his own Beat 1 radio show, IFFY FM.

“The radio station with no rules, created for the New Americana,” he said of the program. “Each show is like no other; a carefully curated journey through sound touching many corners of the world, with special guest appearances you won’t want to miss.”

Ever since the summer anthem “Crew” back in 2017, Goldlink is willing to top that by adding a gogo type vibe to his new singles. His forthcoming album, Diaspora, that should release late summer since we don’t have a date yet. His cover art is featured singer known as Justine Skye.

Peep the cover art and radio show below.