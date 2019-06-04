Lil Kim is attempting to sidestep her bankruptcy, asking the judge to toss out the case.

In 2018, Kim filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, but now states it was an effort to stop her New Jersey mansion from being foreclosed. In June of 2018, Kim missed a payment of $10,155.47 on her home.

The Blast reports the home is worth $2 million and was being requested by the creditor to grant permission to sell the home to offset her debts. If approved, the home would have been sold to the highest bidder. Fortunately for Kim, she was able to keep her home.

At the time of filing, Lil Kim states her total assets were $2,573,300 and her liabilities at $4,084,841.60, and she also reportedly owed $1,845,451 in back taxes.

To assist with her home, Kim reportedly has a loan modification and hired a lawyer.