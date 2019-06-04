With his hit single plus visual to “Old Town Road,” Lil’ Nas X is going up from here.

He is still at the No. 1 spot after nine weeks, with 700,000 pure copies sold, and now has a seven-time platinum record. The Atlanta native has now announced that he will release his EP, 7.

X has released his tracklist on Twitter. One of his fans asked, “Where is Careless?” and he replies with “It is still on there but with a different name title.” He was on the cover with Teen Vogue and spoke to them about his platinum single plus more.

Peep the tweet that he has released his tracklist that will come out on Friday, June 7.