Filmmaker and Jetlife Creative Director CJ Wallis announced today via Twitter that Margrette Bird Pictures, a film company he found with Mallory Kennedy, is currently working on a documentary that will feature the life and times of late rapper Mac Miller.

“So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans,” he tweeted Monday morning. Wallis then encouraged everyone to share the post and tag anyone who would be good to interview for the doc.”

Miller died in September from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. His death was characterized as accidental. Miller had struggled with substance abuse in the past and wasn’t afraid to address the problems in his songs. He received a posthumous Grammy nomination for Swimming as Best Rap Album, the nom is his first. Swimming is Miller’s fifth studio album, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 during the summer.

Wallis is a Canadian writer, editor, animator, visual designer, and director. He has worked with numerous musicians and rappers including Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. Wallis also serves as the creative director for Jet Life Records.