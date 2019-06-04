Forbes reports that Rihanna is now the most wealthiest female musician.

Her fortune has surpassed Madonna’s ($570 million), Céline Dion’s ($450 million) and Beyoncé’s ($400 million).

A bulk of her fortune comes from her new partnership with LVMH, which is run by billionaire Bernard Arnault. The luxury brand, which goes up to size 14, is LVMH’s first new house in over 30 years and is under the same umbrella as brands like Dior and Givenchy.

Fenty Beauty, which launched in September 2017 and shook the entire make up industry. Setting itself aside from the competition with their all-inclusive products, Fenty Beauty grossed a reported $100 million in sales within its first few weeks. The entire Fenty Beauty brand is worth about $3 billion, according to Forbes. LVMH owns 50% of the beauty brand, meanwhile Riri owns 15%.

Forbes reports the remainder of the singer’s fortune comes from the Savage X Fenty lingerie line she co-owns, and the millions she earned from music and touring.